Director Nishikant Kamat, who was admitted to a Hyderabad hospital, passed away on Monday morning. The popular director who worked across various film industries was diagnosed with the chronic liver disease last month. Kamat was taken to the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad on July 31 after being diagnosed with jaundice that turned into liver disease. He has been under the supervision of a multi-care disciplinary team of senior consultants of gastroenterologists, hepatologists, and critical care among others. He was 50 when he took his last breath.

Kamat was known for directing Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam, Irrfan Khan starrer Madaari, John Abraham starrer Force and critically acclaimed film Mumbai Meri Jaan among other movies. His contribution in the Marathi film industry is also prominent.

May his soul rest in peace!