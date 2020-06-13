Bollywood actor Disha Patani, who has stolen many hearts with her glamorous and hot looks, turns a year older today. She made her debut with an album song opposite rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff and later went on to feature in Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Before making her Bollywood debut, she appeared in several ad films and soon became the ‘national crush’. She is a fitness freak and shares a good bonding with Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff. Also Read - Disha Patani Shows us How to Nail ‘No Makeup’ Makeup Look- See Hot Pic
On her special day, we bring you some of the interesting and lesser-known facts about the Malang actor. Also Read - Malang 2: Makers Plan Sequel to Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani Film After Getting No 1 Rank on Netflix
Miss India Runner up:
In 2013, Disha took part in Miss India Indore and became the runner-up of the fashion show.
The Cadbury Ad Star:
Disha appeared in Cadbury Silk Bubble Ad and became the national crush. She appeared in several ad films such as Garnier, Aircel, Imperial Blue among others. Her smile and infectious charm took many hearts away.
Night Outs With Friends:
Disha is the one who usually drives the car during the outings with her friends including Tiger Shroff.
First Choice of Baaghi:
Disha Patani was the first choice of Baaghi opposite Tiger Shroff. However, later she was replaced by Shraddha Kapoor. The reason for the same is still unknown but makers got her on-board for the second installment of the Baaghi franchise.
She is a University Graduate:
Disha has completed her B.Tech, specialisation in Computer Science from Amity University, Lucknow. She was also the head girl in her school.
App-Developer?
Disha, who is the perfect gift of Beauty With Brains, has developed her own app to stay connected with her fans and it is available in the Google Play Store.
Acting Debut:
Her acting debut was with a Telugu film Loafer, directed by Puri Jagannadh. She was praise for her performance by filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma. She has also featured in Kung Fu Yoga with Jackie Chan. After the film’s release, Karan Johar was impressed with her performance and he approached her for the film titled ‘No Sex Please’ but the project was called-off.
Disha: A Foodie:
Disha Patani is a sweet tooth and loves to eat ice-cream. She also loves to eat Chicken and mutton but is not fond of seafood.
Disha and Parth Samthaan:
Disha Patani and Parth Samthaan (File photo)
In the past, she had dated Parth Samthaan but dumped him after she found of his relationship with Vikas Gupta.
Disha’s Favourite Actors:
Disha’s favourite actor is Ranbir Kapoor and her role model is Priyanka Chopra.