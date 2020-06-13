Bollywood actor Disha Patani, who has stolen many hearts with her glamorous and hot looks, turns a year older today. She made her debut with an album song opposite rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff and later went on to feature in Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Before making her Bollywood debut, she appeared in several ad films and soon became the ‘national crush’. She is a fitness freak and shares a good bonding with Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff. Also Read - Disha Patani Shows us How to Nail ‘No Makeup’ Makeup Look- See Hot Pic

On her special day, we bring you some of the interesting and lesser-known facts about the Malang actor.

Miss India Runner up:



In 2013, Disha took part in Miss India Indore and became the runner-up of the fashion show.

The Cadbury Ad Star:

View this post on Instagram Photo @rohanshrestha makeup @flaviagiumua hair @marcepedrozo ❤️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Nov 24, 2016 at 7:22pm PST



Disha appeared in Cadbury Silk Bubble Ad and became the national crush. She appeared in several ad films such as Garnier, Aircel, Imperial Blue among others. Her smile and infectious charm took many hearts away.

Night Outs With Friends:

Disha is the one who usually drives the car during the outings with her friends including Tiger Shroff.

First Choice of Baaghi:

Disha Patani was the first choice of Baaghi opposite Tiger Shroff. However, later she was replaced by Shraddha Kapoor. The reason for the same is still unknown but makers got her on-board for the second installment of the Baaghi franchise.

She is a University Graduate:

View this post on Instagram Picture @rohanshrestha makeup @flaviagiumua hair @marcepedrozo ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Nov 18, 2016 at 8:07pm PST



Disha has completed her B.Tech, specialisation in Computer Science from Amity University, Lucknow. She was also the head girl in her school.

App-Developer?

Disha, who is the perfect gift of Beauty With Brains, has developed her own app to stay connected with her fans and it is available in the Google Play Store.

Acting Debut:

View this post on Instagram #kungfuyoga#princessashmita#jack#😊😊🙏 @eyeofjackiechan #releasing 28 jan 2017 ❤️🤗 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Dec 13, 2016 at 9:33pm PST



Her acting debut was with a Telugu film Loafer, directed by Puri Jagannadh. She was praise for her performance by filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma. She has also featured in Kung Fu Yoga with Jackie Chan. After the film’s release, Karan Johar was impressed with her performance and he approached her for the film titled ‘No Sex Please’ but the project was called-off.

Disha: A Foodie:

View this post on Instagram 🐝 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 17, 2020 at 2:53am PDT



Disha Patani is a sweet tooth and loves to eat ice-cream. She also loves to eat Chicken and mutton but is not fond of seafood.

Disha and Parth Samthaan:

In the past, she had dated Parth Samthaan but dumped him after she found of his relationship with Vikas Gupta.

Disha’s Favourite Actors:

View this post on Instagram 🌸 makeup by me🥰🤪 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Mar 1, 2020 at 6:38am PST



Disha’s favourite actor is Ranbir Kapoor and her role model is Priyanka Chopra.