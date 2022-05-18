Disha Patani Beast Mode in Workout Video: Actor Disha Patani known to be a fitness enthusiast often delights her followers with her workout or vacation pictures. The actor often flaunts her svelte and sexy physique in sports gear or beachwear. Disha recently posted a video and Instagram story flaunting her ripped off abs from the gym. Check out the video shared by the actor on her Instagram handle:Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2022 is Literally a Walking Phoolon Ka Guldasta in Her Giant Black Dress - See Red Carpet Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Tiger Shroff Impressed by Ripped Abs!

Disha captioned her post as, “🐧.” In the video the actor can be seen pulling off deadlifts with utmost ease showcasing her strength and tenacity. Disha tied her hair in a ponytail while sporting gym tracks teamed with a black sports bra. After she is done with her heavy-duty workout, she smiles at the camera striking a candid pose flaunting her biceps. Her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff who always applauds her social media posts commented, “Ripped🔥🙌👏.” Check out this Instagram story as the actor flaunts her chiseled abs: Also Read - Hina Khan at Cannes 2022: Sea, Sunshine And Sex Appeal - Ladies And Gentlemen, Her!



Disha shared a candid selfie along with her pet from the gym. In the picture, the actor can be seen donning a pink crop top revealing her well toned abs along with gym pants and white sandals.

Disha will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. The actor is also working in Dharma Productions’ action-drama Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna in stellar roles.

