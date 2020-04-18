Actor Disha Patani, who has a huge fan following and often makes fans’ heart swoon with her bold looks, has set the internet on fire this Saturday with her killer dance moves. Taking to Instagram, she shared her video grooving to Beyonce’s popular track and it has gone viral in no time. In the video, Disha can be seen clad in Calvin Klein white sports bra teamed up with camouflage pants. With minimal makeup, she has kept her hair loose and flaunts her perfectly shaped washboard abs. Also Read - Krishna Shroff Shares Her Bikini Picture, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani's Reaction Will Crack You up

Flaunting her dance moves and curvaceous body, the video will definitely brighten up your weekend. She captioned it, “#beyonce Choreography #brian #quarantinelife.” (sic) Also Read - Disha Patani Rescues Kite, RAWW Mumbai Praises Her For Showing Compassion

Watch the video here:



Earlier, the Bharat actor shared her sultry picture in plunging neckline and thigh-high slit floral white dress. She accessorised her look with couple of lockets, bracelet and subtle makeup. Needless to say, she looks drop-dead gorgeous, as always.

View this post on Instagram 🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Apr 12, 2020 at 2:31am PDT



Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. She will be next seen in Radhe: Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan. The film also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. The Prabhudheva directorial is slated to release on Eid this year. The film will be produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Productions under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It is believed that the film is a remake of Korean drama ‘The Outlaws’ and features Salman in the role of a cop who is on a mission to eradicate underworld gang clashes in the city.