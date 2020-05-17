Actor Disha Patani treated her fans with her drool-worthy pictures on Sunday evening. Taking to Instagram, she shared her couple of photos flaunting her perfect curves in yellow crop top teamed up with white shorts and a shirt wrapped around her waist. With minimum makeup and no jewellery, she completed her look with loose tresses flaunting her flawless skin. In the photos, she poses in her garden and looks absolutely hot. Also Read - Disha Patani Reunites With Her 'Favourite Malang Boys' Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu

Take a look at the pictures here:



Earlier, she shared her selfie in a black t-shirt during the lockdown phase. With absolutely no makeup, she looks drop-dead gorgeous, as always.

View this post on Instagram 🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 13, 2020 at 6:32am PDT



A few days back, she flaunted her new hair cut amid the quarantine leaving fans go aflutter. Clad in a backless sexy crop top and thigh-high slit black skirt. Her pictures instantly went viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram 🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 5, 2020 at 2:27am PDT



Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. She will be next seen in Radhe: Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan. The film also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. The Prabhudheva directorial is slated to release on Eid this year. The film will be produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Productions under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It is believed that the film is a remake of Korean drama ‘The Outlaws’ and features Salman in the role of a cop who is on a mission to eradicate underworld gang clashes in the city.