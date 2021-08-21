Disha Patani New Bikini Video: Bollywood actor Disha Patani has set Instagram on fire with her hot boomerang video. On Saturday, the Bharat actor took to the photo-sharing app to share a boomerang video where she can be seen clad in a blue floral halter-neck bikini. For the glam, she opted for subtle makeup and a dash of lipstick. She left her hair open and natural as she flaunts her million-dollar smile. She can be seen posing sensuously in the video.Also Read - From Star-Gazing Deck To Artificial Rock Climbing, Rani Mukerji Buys Plush Sea View Home Worth Rs 7.12 Crore In Mumbai
Watch The Video Here:
Earlier, she shared her stunning picture in a baby pink deep-neckline body-hugging dress. She captioned it, "All I need is some sunshine."
A few days back, she also shared her hot bikini picture in a pink bikini.
Disha is also known for her bold photoshoots leaving fans go crazy over her stunning looks.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan.