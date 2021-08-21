Disha Patani New Bikini Video: Bollywood actor Disha Patani has set Instagram on fire with her hot boomerang video. On Saturday, the Bharat actor took to the photo-sharing app to share a boomerang video where she can be seen clad in a blue floral halter-neck bikini. For the glam, she opted for subtle makeup and a dash of lipstick. She left her hair open and natural as she flaunts her million-dollar smile. She can be seen posing sensuously in the video.Also Read - From Star-Gazing Deck To Artificial Rock Climbing, Rani Mukerji Buys Plush Sea View Home Worth Rs 7.12 Crore In Mumbai

Watch The Video Here:

Earlier, she shared her stunning picture in a baby pink deep-neckline body-hugging dress. She captioned it, “All I need is some sunshine.” Also Read - Disha Patani Reacts to Tiger Shroff’s Reprised Version of Vande Mataram, Check Out

A few days back, she also shared her hot bikini picture in a pink bikini. Also Read - Watch Out: Tamannaah Bhatia Snapped At Maddock Films Office in Khar, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani Exclusive Video

Disha is also known for her bold photoshoots leaving fans go crazy over her stunning looks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan.