Disha Patani in Sizzling Black Dress: Actor Disha Patani keeps treating her extended social media family with hot and sensational pictures. The actor recently posted her pictures in a sexy black strappy dress on her Instagram handle. Netizens poured in praises as Disha looked incredibly hot with dreamy eyes in her latest pictures. Check out this post by the Ek Villain Returns actor on her Instagram handle:Also Read - Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff-Esha Gupta Burn The Dance Floor as They Groove to Whistle Baja 2.0 - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Also Read - Tara Sutaria in Open Pink Powersuit With Sexy Bralette Snapped at Mumbai Airport - Watch Video!

Fans Ask ‘Baal Kyu Katwa Liye?’

Disha donned a strappy black top with a matching jacket with freckles all over her cheeks. She captioned her post with “✨.” Fans started posting comments on her dreamy yet stunning look. While the actor looked smoking hot in the wet hair look, A fan commented, “Baal Kyun Katwaliye.” Another fan wrote, “you are the most beautiful person 💓💖💓💖💖💓💓💖💓.” Check out the comments on Disha’s new post: Also Read - Disha Patani Has a Question For Rumoured Boyfriend Tiger Shroff And It's Not 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya?'

On the work front the actor will next be seen in Yodha with Siddharth Malhotra while Ek Villain… stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in stellar roles. Speculations are rife that Disha will soon work on Malang sequel with Siddharth Roy Kapoor.

For more updates check out this space at India.com.