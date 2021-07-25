Disha Patani New Dance Cover: Bollywood actor Disha Patani is known for her sizzling dance moves and every time, she posts her dance videos, fans definitely go crazy. On Sunday, the Radhe actor treated fans with yet another dance video and it will make you groove as well. Taking to Instagram, she can be seen flaunting her killer dance moves on Ty Dolla $ign – Spicy feat. Post Malone.Also Read - Tara Sutaria Copies Disha Patani In Latest Hot Bikini Photoshoot, Boyfriend Aadar Jain Gasp For Breath

In the video, she can be seen clad in an oversized hoodie, printed track pants, and white shoes. She tied her hair in a messy bun, adding more edge to her hip-hop look. Juss chillin choreography @ankan_sen7 shot @shariquealy #spicytydollasign. (sic)” Also Read - Disha Patani Unveils Her Lazy Saturday Plans By Sharing Throwback Pic From Maldives

Watch Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)



Her rumoured boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff dropped the comment ‘clean’. Krishna Shroff also commented with emojis while Disha’s sister Khushboo Patani wrote, “Superb awesome beat and u.” Also Read - Disha Patani’s Backflip Is What We Call Monday Motivation | Watch

Disha often shares her dance video on Instagram leaving her fans enthralled over her sexy dance moves. Check It Out Here.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan. She will be next seen in Ek Villian 2 co-starring John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Tara Sutaria. Tiger, on the other hand, will be seen in Heropanti 2.