Actor Disha Patani has often impressed fans with her hilarious Instagram reels, sometimes she grooves to some of the popular tracks, and sometimes, she flaunts her mimicry talent. Taking to Instagram, she shared another goofy video of her mimicking on ‘Majimbo’ and it will definitely make you go ROFL. In the video, she can be seen wearing a multi-colour deep neckline top teamed up with bold red lipstick and a pair of sunglasses. Well, don’t miss the laughter. Also Read - Sussanne Khan Drops 'Faaab' Comment on Rumoured BF Arslan Goni's Workout Post

Sharing the video, she wrote, “My mind everytime i’m shopping. (sic)” Also Read - Disha Patani Flaunts Her Washboard Abs As She Works Out From Home| See Pics

Watch Video Here:



Earlier, she has set the internet blazing with her hot pictures in a blackless denim dress. She can be seen flaunting her bareback in the set of sultry photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)



Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Prabhdeva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Salman Khan. The film also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release this year on Eid. She will also feature in Ek Villian 2 alongside Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham. She was last seen in Mohit Suri’s action-thriller Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu.