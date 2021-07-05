Mumbai: Actor Disha Patani dropped her dance cover on Monday leaving her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff gushing over her killer dance moves and hot look. Taking to Instagram, she posted a video of herself grooving to Doja Cat’s Kiss Me More. Apart from the fans, Ayesha Shroff, Krishna Shroff, and Khushboo Patani also dropped appreciating comments on her post. Also Read - Disha Patani Soaks In Sun And Water in Sexy White Bikini As She Takes a Dip In Sea

In the video, she can be seen clad in a white crop top and track pants with an orange bralette beneath her crop top. With nerdy spectacles and glamorous look, she is winning hearts on social media with her perfect dance moves. She captioned it, “#kissme more dance cover choreography improvisation and taught by one of my favourites @ankan_sen7 shot by super talented @shariquealy choreography @avemoves 🕶 @dojacat. (sic)” Also Read - Tiger Shroff Pays a Heartfelt Tribute to Michael Jackson on his 12th Death Anniversary: Rest In Power Chosen One

Watch Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)



Tiger Shroff commented, “This is so cool” along with love-struck eyes and fire emojis. His sister Krishna Shroff wrote, “You fireee”while Ayesha Shroff commented, “Super cute”. Disha’s elder sister Khushboo Patani wrote, “Siblings work: when u have both siblings supercreative this is the work u get . Wow kame kame kame kuuuuuuu… Pikachu. Amazing more power to u .many more to come.” Also Read - Jackie Shroff Spills The Beans on Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani's Relationship And Future

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan. She will be next seen in Ek Villian 2 co-starring John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Tara Sutaria. Tiger, on the other hand, will be seen in Heropanti 2.