Actor Disha Patani has teased her fans with her yet another bold bikini look and her fans all pouring all kinds of love on her latest hot picture. Taking to Instagram, she shared her photo from a beach destination. She can be seen dressed in a peach bikini and has tied a white shirt around her waist. She completed her look with minimal makeup and sultry expressions. Needless to say, she looks smoking hot flaunting her perfectly toned curves. The fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

While Disha is currently busy with her projects and workout sessions, she makes sure to take some time out for herself and chill at beach-clad destinations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Prabhdeva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Salman Khan. The film also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release this year on Eid. She will also feature in Ek Villian 2 alongside Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham. She was last seen in Mohit Suri’s action-thriller Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu.