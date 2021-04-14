Actor Disha Patani has once again created a storm on social media with her latest set of bikini photos. Taking to Instagram, she posted a picture of herself in a lace bodysuit, flaunting her perfectly toned curves and bareback. She opted for no make-up look and left her hair loose. She captioned the pictures with a sloth emoji. Needless to say, she looks hot and sultry in the latest photos. Also Read - Want a Bikini Body Like Disha Patani? Try This Summer Diet to Achieve it in Just 6 Easy Steps

Soon after she uploaded her photos, her fans flooded the comment section with appreciation remarks. While many called her ‘natural beauty’, other dropped heart emoticons and called her ‘hot’ and ‘lovely’. Also Read - Disha Patani is Winning Hearts As She Goes All ROFL in Latest Video, It Will Make You Laugh Hard Too | WATCH

Check out her hot photos here:



Earlier, she shared a video grooving to Selena Gomez’s song Blackpink as she shared the clip from her latest photoshoot. In the video, she looks super hot in sultry outfits.

A few days back, she has set the internet blazing with her hot pictures in a blackless denim dress. She can be seen flaunting her bareback in the set of sultry photos.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Prabhdeva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Salman Khan. The film also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release this year on Eid. She will also feature in Ek Villian 2 alongside Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham. She was last seen in Mohit Suri’s action-thriller Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu.