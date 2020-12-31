Rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have flown to the Maldives to ring in New Year festivities and after breaking the internet with a picture in a yellow bikini, Disha is at it again. The actor has constantly been sharing glimpses of her Maldives getaway on Instagram and in her latest pictures, she can be seen posing in a white bikini. Also Read - Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khattar Share Stunning Pictures From Their Maldives Vacay

While Disha looks sensational in a white bikini top and a jasmine flower in her hair, Tiger, too, flashes those washboard abs. He poses shirtless in his new photo and captions it simply as, “Bad hair… don’t rly care…my kind of noiseee” (sic). Also Read - Rumoured Couples Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khattar Jet-Off To Maldives To Ring In Their New Year

Tiger and Disha have been dating each other for over two years. The couple is often spotted going out on holidays, attending family functions together, and posing together for the paparazzi outside many popular eateries in Mumbai. However, when asked, both of them maintain that they just like to stay in each other’s company and want to cherish their time together. Neither Disha nor Tiger has confirmed anything about their relationship despite his family members being immensely fond of Disha.

At the work front, both of them are busy with separate films in the pipeline. Disha will soon be seen alongside Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, followed by Ek Villain 2 in which she’s paired with John Abraham. Tiger, on the other hand, has got Baaghi 3 rolling soon, followed by Rambo-series. The duo is yet to come together after Baaghi 2.