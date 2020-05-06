Actor Disha Patani has reunited with her Malang cast once again through a video conferencing call. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture from her video call with Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunal Kemmu. Calling them her favourite boys, she captioned it, “Positive vibes only quarantine reunion with my favourite boys.” (sic) Also Read - Disha Patani’s New Hair Look in Lockdown is on Point, Stuns Fans With Hot Pics

In the photo collage, Disha can be seen dressed in a casual best in t-shirt, Anil Kapoor twins with the Bharat actor in black tee. On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur can be seen clad in a blue t-shirt and Kunal in a white t-shirt and cap.

Earlier, Disha shared her hot quarantined look donning a new haircut during quarantine. Clad in a sultry blue to and mini skirt, she strikes a sultry pose and looks absolutely stunning.

Malang is a love story in the background of deceit, revenge, and toxic tie-ups. The film also features Kunal Kemmu whose performance has been appreciated by many critics. The film has also been liked for its music. Many romantic tracks filmed on Aditya and Disha are currently running as chartbusters.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be next seen in Radhe: Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan. The film also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. The Prabhudheva directorial is slated to release on Eid this year. The film will be produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Productions under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It is believed that the film is a remake of Korean drama ‘The Outlaws’ and features Salman in the role of a cop who is on a mission to eradicate underworld gang clashes in the city.