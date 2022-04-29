Disha Patani in Hot Bodycon Mini Dress: Actor Disha Patani yet again got the heartbeats racing as she appeared in a purple bodycon mini strappy dress at Heropanti 2 screening. The actor looked smoking hot as she arrived at the special event for the screening of her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff’s forthcoming release. Otherwise popular for posting her beach vacation pics in Maldives, the actor’s new fashion statement would surely impress the fashionistas as well as the paparazzi. Check out the video shared by photographer Viral Bhayani:Also Read - Disha Patani Looks Her Sexiest Best in Wet Hair, Fans Ask 'Baal Kyun Katwaliye'

Disha Exudes Panache With Poise!

Disha teamed up her lilac bodycon mini strappy dress with a tiny purse and glossy footwear. The actor pulled off her subtle makeup and volumized curls with panache and suave. Disha gracefully posed and smiled for the shutterbugs as she reached the venue. The actor’s romance with Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff is always talk of the town, though neither of them have been exclusive about their relationship status. Also Read - KGF 2 Crosses Rs 900 Crore at Worldwide Box Office, Biggest Triumph For Yash Starrer in 12 Days - Check Detailed Collection Report

Disha Has an Action-Packed Year Ahead!

Disha will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. She’s also working with Shershaah actor Siddharth Malhotra in Dharma Productions’ action-drama Yodha. Recently a sequel to her 2020 blockbuster Malang was also widely speculated.

