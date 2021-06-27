Disha Patani New Bikini Photo: Actor Disha Patani has set the internet burning with her latest hot bikini photo. Taking to Instagram and Twitter, she shared her sizzling hot picture in a deep neckline bikini ans sexy briefs as she poses in the midst of sea drenched in the salty water. With clear sky, palm tress, and the beach water in the background, she enjoys her time in the sea. Needless to say, she looks smoking hot as she flaunts her perfect curves. Also Read - Jackie Shroff Spills The Beans on Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani's Relationship And Future

As soon as she uploaded the photo, the fans went crazy over her sizzling hot photo and flooded with comment section with fire and heart emojis. The photo even garnered over two lakh likes within a couple of minutes. Also Read - Disha Patani Flaunts Sexy Body in Leopard Print Bikini While Collecting Sea Shells, Pic Goes Viral

Check Out The Photo Here:

Earlier, she shared her photo in a leopard-print bikini as she collects shells from the beach shore. She often shares her bikini pictures leaving fans go drooling over her stunning photos and it goes viral in seconds. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor: Ek Villain Returns is Not a Brainless Mainstream Movie | Exclusive

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan. She will be next seen in Ek Villian 2 co-starring John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria. Tiger, on the other hand, will be seen in Heropanti 2.