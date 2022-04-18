Disha Patani trolled: Actor Disha Patani set the internet ablaze with a super hot picture on Instagram. The actor sizzled in a slinky monokini and posed sensuously on social media, making jaws drop as fans flocked to the comment section of her post to appreciate her confidence.Also Read - Pushpa 2: Disha Patani to Replace Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2nd Instalment’s Item Song?

Disha, who’s known to be one of the hottest divas in the film industry, flaunted her fabulous body in the picture that is now going viral on the internet. The actor shared no caption with her post and showed off her curves in a beautifully sun-kissed picture. It was the comments on her post though that took away the limelight. One Instagram user praised her by calling her beauty ‘intoxicating,’ while another user referred to her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff in the comments. One user commented, “After seeing you, red wine 🍷 will get itoxicated🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰😍 (sic).” Another Instagram user referred to the popular meme on Tiger’s dialogue and wrote, “Are chotti bachi ho kya (sic).” Also Read - Disha Patani’s Birthday Wishes For Rumoured Beau Tiger Shroff, Calls Him Best Friend

Check Disha Patani wearing hot monokini in a viral picture here:

It’s not new for Disha to drop a bikini picture every now and then set the social media into a frenzy. The actor never shies away from putting her gorgeous body on display and each picture on her Instagram profile speaks volumes of her confidence and style. The actor is reportedly dating Tiger and they are often seen acing their workout schedules together.