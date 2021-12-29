Mumbai: Actor Disha Patani might look super bold in all these fabulous bikini posts and the workout videos that she keeps sharing on social media, but she’s quite ‘shy’ in life. The actor opened up in her latest interaction with the media and talked about her personality. She called herself a ‘regular girl-next-door and said she has always been reserved and shy in life and it’s hard for people to understand that because she belongs to an industry that is known to be loud.Also Read - Disha Patani – Tiger Shroff Flaunt Toned Beach Bodies in Swimwears, See Pics From Maldives

Disha Patani is currently vacationing in the Maldives. On Tuesday, she even shared a few bikini photos that created a stir on the internet. While speaking to Bazaar India, the actor mentioned that she never wanted to be an actor but an air force pilot, however, once she started modelling, things changed for her. Disha said she tasted the benefits of being independent quite early in her life and that’s when she decided she would start working. The Baaghi 2 actor revealed that she began modelling while studying in Lucknow and skipped her college because of not fulfilling the minimum attendance requirement. She said that was when she decided on continuing with her modelling and earn her living. Disha said: Also Read - Yodha: Disha Patani Joins Sidharth Malhotra For Karan Johar's First Action Franchise

Funnily, it was never my dream to become an actor. I wanted to be an Air Force pilot and was pursuing engineering. During college in Lucknow, one of my friends told me about a modelling contest that took all the winners to Mumbai. And who didn’t want to travel to Mumbai? I applied and ended up winning (in 2013)… From there, I was spotted by an agency, but since I couldn’t fulfil my college’s minimum attendance requirement while modelling, I decided to continue walking the ramp… It allowed me to be independent, earn for myself, and not rely on my family.

Elaborating more on her personality as a child, Disha said she didn’t have many friends and she would often shy away from being part of conversations. The actor said she continues to be the same except that she is more confident about her decisions today. The actor was quoted as saying:

As a child, I didn’t have many friends because I was too shy to even have a conversation. I am still the same person, but much more confident. It’s hard for people to imagine that those in the film industry, which is otherwise so loud and boisterous, could be introverted. But being an actor doesn’t mean one has to socialise all the time. It is important to be yourself and do what makes you feel comfortable and is right for you. I suppose I’m just your regular girl-next-door.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain Returns. She has also completed her shoot of Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. Disha has got Ekta Kapoor’s KTina as well.