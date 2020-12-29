Actor Disha Patani is leaving her fans swooning over her latest bikini picture. The actor is currently vacationing at an undisclosed beach destination and has shared a stunning picture of herself. In the photo, she can be seen clad in a yellow bikini surrounded by water as she stands on a surfboard holding an oar in her hand. She accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses. She captioned the image, “Aquaman feels (sic)”. Her fans loved the picture and flooded it with fire emojis. Also Read - Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Fly To Undisclosed Location For Romantic New Year Vacay

Check Out The Photo Here:



Earlier, Disha was holidaying in the Maldives along with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. She treated fans with her yet another gorgeous picture in a red bikini as she walked the sandy beach.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. She will be next seen in Prabhu Deva directorial, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, co-starring Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda. This is the second collaboration of her with Salman after Bharat.

She made her debut in Bollywood with the sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. She later featured in films such as Baaghi 2, Kung Fu Yoga, among others.