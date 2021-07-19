Mumbai: Actor Disha Patani has kick-started her new week with a dose of energetic workouts. Taking to Instagram, she shared her video performing a perfect backflip and it will give you the right kind of Monday motivation. In the video, she can be seen clad in a black shirt and matching half pants. The clip starts with Disha running towards the bundle of mats kept in a horizontal way and makes the backflip. The video concludes with her showing the victory sign.Also Read - Disha Patani Burns Internet in Pastel Orange Mini Dress While Sharing Throwback Pic

Fans are all stunned at her perfect backflip and poured their love on her post.

Watch Here:

This is not the first time that Disha shared her workout glimpses with the fans. From kickboxing to picking up kilos of weight, she often leaves fans mighty impressed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan. She will be next seen in Ek Villian 2 co-starring John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Tara Sutaria.