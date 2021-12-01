Actor Disha Patani whenever makes an Instagram entry leaves fans bowled over – sometimes with her dance skills, sometimes with her bikini looks, and sometimes with her workout sessions. This time, she showed her fans how the perfect booty shake is done with the girl gang and we are impressed.Also Read - Ek Villain Returns Release Date Out: John Abraham-Arjun Kapoor Bring Eid Gift For Fans, Read on

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video where she can be seen grooving to Nicki Minaj's 'High School' with her girlfriends. In the video, she can be seen clad in a blue crop top teamed up with a wide leg pants.

She captioned it, "Girls on set. (sic)"

Watch Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan. She will be next seen in Ek Villian 2 co-starring John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Tara Sutaria. She also has Ekta Kapoor’s KTina.