Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane recently claimed that the death cases of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian are interconnected. Talking to a news agency, he said that Disha had dialled 100 before she allegedly fell from the 14th floor of a building in Malad. However, Mumbai Police has now come out to say that these allegations are false.

In its latest statement to news agency ANI, a Mumbai Police official said that Disha's last call was made to her friend Ankita as per phone-records and not to the police. The agency tweeted: "The last call from Disha Salian's phone was made to her friend Ankita. The claims that she tried to dial 100 the last time, is false: Mumbai Police official" (sic)

Disha died on the night of June 8 during a party with friends. A section of people on social media thinks that she did not die by suicide or fell off accidentally but was murdered. Many people have alleged that there’s a connection between her death and Sushant Singh Rajput’s death who was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment in Bandra on June 14.

Rane, in his latest statements, has claimed that Disha’s boyfriend, Rohan Rai, who was present at the party on June 8, knows some secrets and he has been forced by ‘a powerful person’ to hide the truth. Demanding security for Rohan, Rane told IANS, “If Rohan does not come out and tell everyone about the party on the night of June 8, I will tell the CBI all the secrets.”

While Disha’s death has been reported as a case of suicide, the probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is being done by three federal agencies – CBI, NCB, and ED.