Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian committed suicide by jumping off a building on Monday. She was soon rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead. Now, the Chhichhore actor took to Instagram stories and reacted to the ‘devastating’ news of Disha’s death. Paying the condolence, he wrote, “It’s such a devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput And Varun Sharma's ex-Manager Disha Salian Commits Suicide by Jumping off a Building

Earlier, Varun Sharma also took to Instagram and shared a picture with Disha. Paying condolence to his ex-manager, he wrote, “Am at a loss of words . Speechless. Numb . It all looks unreal .So many memories. Such a lovely person and a dear friend . You always wore that smile everyday , and with such kindness you dealt with everything that came your way . You will be deeply missed.Prayers and Strength to the Family. I still can’t believe Disha you’re gone. Gone too Soon.” (sic)

As per the reports, Disha was at her residence in Malad with her fiancé Rohan Rai last evening. The reason behind her death is still unknown. The police have started an investigation. As per reports, they have recorded the statement of the deceased’s parents. Her fiance might also be asked for a statement.

Apart from Sushant and Varun, Disha had worked for actors such as Bharti Singh, Rhea Chakraborty. She started her career as a Public Relations Manager and soon became a celebrity talent manager. She was currently employed with Bunty Sajdeh’s Talent Management company Cornerstone.

RIP Disha Salian!