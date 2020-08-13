Disha Salian Suicide Case Update: The Malvani police have begun a fresh investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s former manager Disha Salian‘s death case. Both the police and Disha’s family have maintained that there’s no link between the two cases. However, as speculations don’t seem to die, and questions are raised on the probe, the Malvani police have decided to file a defamation suit against those who have been spreading meaningless rumours about the girl on social media. Also Read - Disha Salian's Mother Speaks Again, Says All Theories Are Fake And Everyone Should Stop 'Playing' With Her Daughter

A report in Mid-Day suggested that the police have started to record fresh statements in the matter and have even called those who were questioned before. The report mentioned that Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 11, Mumbai, Vishal Thakur is personally looking at all the interviews from August 4 to seek the names attempting to defame Disha by speculating about her death. The police have so far recorded the statements of over 25 people in the fresh investigation. Also Read - Sameer Sharma Death Case Update: Mumbai Police Doing Careful Probe After Lapses in SSR And Disha Salian's Cases

In the first investigation that happened when Disha died on June 8, the police had questioned only nine people that included her family members, fiance Rohan Roy, the watchman of the building from where Disha allegedly jumped off, and a few close friends. However, now, apart from these people, neighbours and those who entered the building between June 4 to June 8, have also been questioned by the police. The list also includes the eyewitnesses, the doctors of the Shatabdi Hospital where Disha’s dead body was taken, the driver of the ambulance that carried her body, and the women who witnessed the panchnama. Also Read - Disha Salian's Mother Breaks Silence on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death And Its Connection With Her Daughter's Alleged Suicide

The Malvani police have already clarified that Disha’s body was not found naked as opposed to what was being widely reported in the media. They also revealed that Disha died of multiple head injuries, according to the autopsy and there were no injury marks on her private parts as various conspiracy theories suggested.

An officer from the Malvani police team informed the daily: “They are completely false and are misleading the people. So, the police are preparing to register a defamation case against such people. Also, Salian’s parents had approached the police seeking their intervention, stating that such false theories on social media are tarnishing their daughter’s image.”