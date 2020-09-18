Over three months after the death of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death, Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has now claimed that Disha’s boyfriend Rohan Rai knows something about the case that has not come out yet. Talking to news agency IANS, Rane said that Rohan was present at the party on the night of June 8 and saw what happened with Disha. Also Read - SSR Case: Now Drug Peddler Says he Was Physically Assaulted by NCB, Made to Sign Blank Paper

The MLA said that if Rohan doesn't speak up before the CBI, he will reveal all the secrets. "If Rohan does not come out and tell everyone about the party on the night of June 8, I will tell the CBI all the secrets," he said.

Rane is the son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane from the Kanakwali seat in the state. He alleged that Disha was harassed and molested at the party on the night of June 8 and had told about the incident to Sushant who was living with the details of the incident. He went on to allege that Disha's fiance left Mumbai immediately after the incident because he was 'forced by a powerful person.'

Rane claimed that both the deaths are interlinked but the Mumbai Police didn’t probe the SSR case from the Disha angle. The celebrity manager was reportedly died by falling from the 14th floor of a building in Malad.

The MLA said that he has written to Home Minister Amit Shah for the safety of Rohan because his life is in danger.

Sushant was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment in Mont Blanc building of Bandra on June 14. Three federal agencies – the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) – are probing the case from different angles.