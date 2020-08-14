After Disha Salian‘s mother, her father Satish Salian has come out to request all to not spread rumours related to his daughter’s death. In his latest interview with Mid-Day, he said that the entire family is grieving and has not been able to come to the terms with losing their daughter, therefore, the rumours only add to the pain. The father said that the reports saying Disha was thrown off the building or that his body was found naked are false and he has decided to take a legal route against those defaming Disha even after her death. Also Read - Disha Salian Suicide Case Update: Defamation Suit Against Those Spreading Rumours About She Being Raped And Murdered

“We are very hurt by her death. People are spreading rumours on social media platforms that she was thrown off the building and her body was found naked. There is no truth in these claims. This kind of talk is highly offensive and hurts us,” he said. Also Read - Sooraj Pancholi Files Police Complaint Against People Allegedly Harassing And Linking Him to Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian

He mentioned that Disha and her fiance Rohan Rai were living in the flat in Malvani and they were going to have a court marriage in June with a reception in December or January. When asked if the family suspected anyone present at the party that Disha attended on the night of June 8, Satish Salian said everyone present there were her childhood friends and the family knows them all for a very long time. Also Read - Disha Salian's Mother Speaks Again, Says All Theories Are Fake And Everyone Should Stop 'Playing' With Her Daughter

“They are Disha’s childhood friends and belong to good families. We knew them and their families very well,” he said, adding that Disha and Rohan went to the flat on June 4 to clean it up since a project was to be shot there.

He further quashed the reports of a link between Disha’s death and actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s alleged suicide. The father said that there’s no link between the two cases and his daughter had met SSR just once and that too with another senior member of her team.

Earlier, Disha’s mother also denies all the rumours suggesting a link between the two deaths. She said that she had no motive behind lying, therefore, what she’s saying is true and she knows there’s no connection between his daughter’s and SSR’s death cases.