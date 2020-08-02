Bihar Police has been actively investigating the case filed by Sushant Singh Rajput‘s father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in which he has accused her of abetment of suicide of his son. In a new development, the Bihar Police have decided to get in touch with the family of Disha Salian, who is believed to be SSR’s former manager to figure out if there is any connection between the two cases. Disha died a few days before SSR’s demise and even her case is that of an alleged suicide. Also Read - Disha Salian's Mother Breaks Silence on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death And Its Connection With Her Daughter's Alleged Suicide

In their official statement to news agency ANI, the Bihar Police said that they are trying to talk to the family members of Disha but are unable to reach them on a call. The tweet read, "We will also interrogate the family of #SushantSinghRajput's former manager Disha Salian (who died a few days before Sushant's death). Even after constant attempts to connect with them on phone, we have failed to establish any contact: Bihar Police." (sic)

Meanwhile, in an interview with Zee News, Disha’s mother broke her silence for the first time after losing her daughter. She said that she didn’t know about Disha’s work or whether she was working for SSR but they have no fear in talking about the case. She said that she doesn’t think that two cases are connected but they are not sure what Disha was going through in her last few days.

In another statement given by one of SSR’s family friends Smita Parikh, she mentioned that the late actor was disturbed after knowing about Disha’s death and had started having anxiety attacks.

Sushant died on June 14. As revealed by his cook Neeraj to India Today TV, he, along with SSR’s two roommates Samuel Miranda and Siddharth Pithani, brought his body down which was hanging to the ceiling fan of his room. The Mumbai Police called it a suicide.