Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s former manager Disha Salian died just a week before the actor was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai. Now, as the investigation in the actor’s death case goes deeper, several theories around a connection between the two incidents are doing the rounds on social media. However, in an interview with a news channel, Disha’s mother Vasanti Salian broke her silence for the first time after losing her daughter. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case Connection With Disha Salian's Alleged Suicide: Family Friend Says SSR Was Getting Anxiety Attacks

Talking to Zee News, she denied the possibility of any connection between her daughter’s death and Sushant’s alleged suicide. She said that Disha never mentioned to them if she was working for Sushant and even if she was working for the late actor, it might not have been a big job but a small meeting once or twice. The mother added that Disha was a lively girl and always kept herself busy in work, friends and family. She said that they are unable to come in terms with Disha passing away and still trying to move on. However, when asked that if she thinks there could be a thread joining the unfortunate incidents, Disha’s mother clearly stated that they don’t believe in any conspiracy but they don’t know if their daughter was going through some serious ups and downs in life even though it didn’t appear so. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Actor 'Constantly Checked Google' After Disha Salian's Death in Fear

Vasanti went on to say that they fear no one because their daughter was their only weakness and now that she has gone, they don’t think they need to think twice before naming anyone if they feel someone is responsible for Disha’s death. She said that the family can’t think of anyone to blame for her death because they knew her friends and her fiance and everyone was very close to her. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case Update: Bihar Police to Probe Actor's Ex-Manager Disha Salian Suicide Case

Earlier, in an interview with Republic TV, a woman named Smita Parikh, who claimed to be a close friend of SSR’s family, revealed that the late actor was disturbed after the news of Disha’s death and kept saying ‘Ab ye log mujhe nahi chodenge‘ to his sister Meetu Singh. She added that Sushant feared his name being used in Disha’s death and he also started having anxiety attacks after the incident.