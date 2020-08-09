Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s former manager Disha Salian died six days before he allegedly took his life. Even Disha’s case is being considered suicide by the Mumbai Police while the investigation is yet to be completed. It’s been over two months since Disha passed away and her family is still trying to come to the terms with the news of losing their only child. In her latest interview with a news channel, Disha’s mother spoke out and pleaded all to not let the family stay in peace now. Also Read - Sameer Sharma Death Case Update: Mumbai Police Doing Careful Probe After Lapses in SSR And Disha Salian's Cases

While talking to AajTak, Disha's mother, Vasanti Salian, mentioned that both she and her husband are being haunted by the media and other people to talk about their daughter when all they want is to be left alone so that they can grieve in peace. She quashed all the conspiracy theories trying to establish a connection between Disha's death with Sushant's case and said there's no truth in any of them. Requesting all to not 'defame' their daughter after her demise, the mother said, "Please don't defame our daughter and take mileage. Do not play with her. She was our only child, we lost our only daughter, now they have tarnished her image badly and now after her death, they are after us. They want to kill us by harassing us like this."

She went on to say that the family is being harassed and it's almost as if they are being dragged to end their lives. Disha's father even submitted a written complaint with the Mumbai Police against those who are harassing the family by talking about their late daughter and spreading theories about she being allegedly raped and murdered at a party. Adding more to that, Disha's mother told the channel: "First, I would request people of India, all in media, social media, YouTube and all others, everything is false. All theories and stories are fake and are just rumours. I lost my only child but now all these media people social media people will murder us. Therefore, I request to stop all this. I request the Supreme Court to stop all this, we are badly suffering because of this. Now we don't have any strength to listen to all these fake news against our daughter."

Let’s just leave the daughter to rest in peace!