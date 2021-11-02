Mumbai: Late Bollywood actor Divya Bharti’s father Om Prakash Bharti passed away on October 30, 2021, and it has been reported that his ex-son-in-law Sajid Nadiadwala performed his last rites. The news was confirmed by Sajid’s second wife Warda Khan on social media. She shared pics with Om Prakash Bharti and wrote “Will Miss u Dad! 🙏🏻😢”.Also Read - Satyanarayan Ki Katha First Look Out: Kartik Aaryan Announces Epic Love Saga, Fans Go All Excited

For those who don’t know, Sajid Nadiadwala was earlier married to Divya Bharti but after her unfortunate death, he took care of her parents as his own. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore Wins National Award: Sajid Nadiadwala Dedicates Award to Late Actor, Shraddha Kapoor Says 'Miss You SSR'

Take a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warda Khan S Nadiadwala 🧚 (@wardakhannadiadwala)



jj Also Read - Watch: Akshay Kumar And Deepika Padukone to Reunite With Housefull 5?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Bharti (@kunalbhartiofficial)

Divya Bharti and Sajid had met each other for the first time when Divya was working with Govinda in the movie, Shola Aur Shabnam. For Sajid, it was love at first sight, and he was completely bestowed by Divya’s beauty. They tied the knot on May 10, 1992, in a private ceremony. On 5 April, 1993, Divya died by felling from the balcony window of her fifth-floor apartment in Tulsi Buildings, Versova