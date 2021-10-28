Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan on Thursday (October 28) after 25 days of jail time. As the news surfaced, SRK’s fans gathered outside his residence Mannat in Bandra to celebrate Aryan’s bail in the Mumbai drug case. The King Khan’s fans gathered outside his bungalow to extend their support to the actor. The fans carried big posters of Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan and burned crackers outside Mannat.Also Read - Aryan Khan Drug Case Latest News: Granted Bail By Bombay High Court But Not Allowed To Leave Country| Watch Video

The Mumbai police have been stationed outside Shah Rukh Khan’s residence to ensure the safety of everyone. Also Read - Aryan Khan Not Allowed To Leave Country, Have To Surrender Passport | Conditions On Bail

See Pictures:

Also Read - Aryan Khan Granted Bail by Bombay High Court, Netizens React With Memes | Check Viral Reactions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Aryan Khan’s bail comes as a huge relief to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Earlier, he was denied bail twice. As per Mukul Rohatgi, Aryan will be walking out of jail on Friday or Saturday due to pending paperwork and procedures, which means he will spend one more night inside Arthur Road Jail. Many Bollywood celebrities such as Sonu Sood, R Madhavan, Ram Gopal Varma, Swara Bhaskar, among others reacted to Aryan’s bail.

Aryan Khan’s bail comes with some conditions such as not being allowed to leave the country, must not attempt to influence the case, must not tamper with evidence and so on.

Read All Conditions Here:

The accused shall not indulge in any activity similar to the activities on the basis of which the said CR stands registered against him for offences under the NDPS Act. The accused shall not undertake any action which is prejudicial to the proceedings before the Hon’ble Special Court (established under the NDPS Act). Aryan Khan is not allowed to leave the country without permission. Rather, he has to surrender his passport to the Special Court Aryan Khan is not allowed to establish communication with other accused in the case. Aryan Khan must not attempt to tamper with evidence. Aryan Khan must not attempt to influence other accused.

Apart from Aryan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have also been granted bail by the Bombay High Court.