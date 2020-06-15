Maharashtra Cyber Police Department launched a straight warning on Twitter to those who have been circulating or posting disturbing images of Sushant Singh Rajput‘s dead body on social media. The official Twitter handle of the department made a series of tweets on Sunday night to inform all that legal action will be taken against those found at fault. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt Heavily Criticized For Mocking The Actor

The first tweet made by the department read, "A disturbing trend has been observed on Social Media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber that pictures of deceased actor Shri. Sushant Singh Rajput are being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste." Another tweet read, "Maharashtra Cyber exhorts and directs all netizens to refrain from circulating the aforesaid pictures. The pictures already circulated should be deleted henceforth." (sic)

This was followed by "Maharashtra Cyber exhorts and directs all netizens to refrain from circulating the aforesaid pictures. The pictures already circulated should be deleted henceforth. (3/n)" (sic)

Section 149 of CRPC mentions that users on social media platforms are now allowed to share offensive, abusive, defamatory, and malicious posts. This has been considered an offense under the Information Technology Act, IPC.

On Sunday, after Sushant Singh Rajput’s dead body was taken to the hospital, several images of the actor lying unconscious on the floor of his room got circulated on the internet. The images were both disturbing and insensitive. Several other images and videos of Sushant’s family members grieving his death were also shared. This was criticised by many on social media including the celebrities who asked both the media and the social media users to let the family grieve in peace.

Sushant was found hanging to a ceiling fan on Sunday morning, June 14. One of his domestic-helps saw him and informed the police. The Bandra police reportedly found some medical reports and medicines that Sushant had been taking. The probe in the case is on. May the actor’s soul rest in peace!