While celebrating Maha Shivratri today, actor Sonu Sood wrote a message for his fans, asking them to celebrate the day by helping the needy. He took to Twitter and requested fans to not ‘forward messages’ to wish him rather help someone who’s in need. “Rather than forwarding Lord Shiva’s images, celebrate Maha Shivratri by helping someone in need. Om Namah Shivaay,” he wrote. Also Read - Maha Shivratri 2021 With Sadhguru: Here's Why Millennials Should Celebrate Lord Shiva Today

Sonu Sood has emerged as the mascot of social work in the COVID times. The actor was actively helping the migrant workers and other needy during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown last year. He has also been encouraging others to participate in social work and help those around them. Apart from helping people reach their homes, the actor is also helping others with medical and educational resources. Also Read - Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021: First 'Shahi' Snan on Maha Shivratri Today, Over 22 Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip in Ganga

Maha Shivratri is one of the biggest religious festivals in the country. Lord Shiva is worshipped on the day and prayers are offered to bring positivity to life. Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Kapil Sharma, and Kangana Ranaut among other Bollywood celebs wished their fans today. While Kangana shared a picture of herself offering prayers at a temple, Ajay shared a picture from his film Shivaay in which he played a Lord Shiva devotee.

How are you celebrating Maha Shivratri?