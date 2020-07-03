Actor Aditya Roy Kapur is reportedly no longer a part of Mohit Suri’s Do Villain, the second film in the villain franchise. The actor was working in the film with John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. However, after taking the project ahead in the initial days of lockdown as per the requirements of his character, Aditya seems to have left it now. The news was published by Mumbai Mirror and mentioned that Aditya and Mohit developed creative differences while working on the film together during the lockdown and the former had to leave the project. Also Read - Ek Villain 2: Mohit Suri to Introduce New Villain at The End Like Cop-Universe And Superhero Films

However, as the source close to the actor told the daily, there are no bitter emotions and the two might collaborate for some other film soon. The daily quoted the source saying, “Adi was to sport multiple looks and had started working on his physique during the lockdown. But over the last month, there have been several creative disagreements between Mohit and him, following which they decided to part ways. The two used to be good friends once, but this has definitely affected the equation. Hopefully, it is temporary and Mohit and Adi will reunite soon.” Also Read - Ek Villain 2: Aditya Roy Kapur And Mohit Suri Work From Home on Video Calls to Shape up Actor's 'Villainous' Character

Now that Aditya seems to be out of the scene, the makers of Do Villain – director Mohit Suri and producer Ekta Kapoor are on a hunt to finalise their new hero. For the same, they are looking for a young actor who can carry aggression and a persona with shades of grey. The new cast member ‘will be locked in a fortnight’s time’, mentioned the report further. Also Read - Ek Villain 2 Cast: Mohit Suri Ropes in Tara Sutaria Opposite Aditya Roy Kapur After Having Disha Patani Opposite John Abraham

With Do Villain and after the popularity of Malang, Mohit has been thinking of creating his own universe of villains that will showcase some prominent actors playing some popular negative roles. The film was announced before the pandemic, however, the work on it couldn’t begin. The team has been brainstorming with Mohit on finalising the things, however, the recce is done.