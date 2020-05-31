Actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn make for one of the most loves pairs of Bollywood. The couple is happily married for 21 years after they tied the knot on February 24, 1999. However, things were not so happy always. The couple has had their share of ups and downs. In an interview with Humans of Bombay earlier this year, Kajol revealed that she suffered two miscarriages before finally welcoming her first child – daughter Nysa Devgn. Also Read - When Shah Rukh Khan Warned Aamir Khan About Working With Kajol, Says 'She is Very Bad, Unfocused'

Kajol revealed that she was pregnant during the shoot of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and it was during the release of the film that she had suffered her first miscarriage. The actor recalled how she could see everyone feeling excited as the film had done well at the Box Office but back at home, she and her family were trying to get over the loss. The popular star added that she suffered her second miscarriage later. Also Read - Kajol Shares Best Childhood Pics of Daughter Nysa on Her 17th Birthday, Watch Video

Kajol said, “Over time, we began planning to have kids. I was pregnant during K3G, but had a miscarriage. I was in the hospital that day–the film had done so well, but it wasn’t a happy time. I had another miscarriage after that–it was tough. But eventually it worked out–we had Nysa & Yug & our family’s complete.” (sic) Also Read - Netflix's 'Caption This' Picture Featuring Kajol And K3G Gets Hilarious Reactions From Netizens, It Will Make You go ROFL

Kajol and Ajay have always been vocal about sharing distinct chemistry. The couple maintains that they are not overly romantic or believe in saying ‘I love you’ to each other but there’s a sense of care and unsaid love between them. The two got married in a private wedding ceremony on the roof of Ajay’s residence. The ceremony took place with Marathi wedding rituals and no one had the idea about the marriage. In fact, years later, Ajay confessed in an interview that he informed the media about the wedding but gave them the wrong address.