Mumbai: Actor Vidya Balan won a National Award for her portrayal of an adult star in The Dirty Picture. But do you know she was not the first choice for the movie? Yes, you heard us right! In a new interview actor Kangana Ranaut revealed that the role was offered to her but she turned it down. She also said that she could not have done the role better than Vidya as she was 'terrific' in the film.

In an interview with Times of India, she revealed when asked if she regrets turning down any film, "Not really. But I think The Dirty Picture, just like I always said, turned out to be so wonderful! But I don't think I would have done it better than Vidya Balan because she was terrific in that. But yes, sometimes I feel that I didn't see the potential in that film."

She further said that she became a mainstream actor because she only did 'parallel or off-beat films'. She was quoted as saying, "I have never done one of those conventional films of Rajkumar Hirani or Sanjay Leela Bhansali or even Dharma Productions, YRF or any of the Khans' films. I have done none of that but still, I'm the top leading actress who has made a name for herself. It is a case study on its own. Though I failed to see the opportunity in The Dirty Picture, I don't regret it."

Kangana is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Thalaivi, based on Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. She also has Dhaakad in the pipeline. She has also announced the sequel of Manikarnika which is based on the chronicles of 'The Cleopatra of Kashmir's Didda' who rules the valley during the 10th and 11th centuries. She has also announced Aparajita Ayodhya, which is based on the Babri Masjid demolition incident and a yet-to-be-titled film based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits.