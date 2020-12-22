Actor Ayushman Khurrana is all set to feature in Anubhati Kashyap directorial Doctor G. He will be starring in the campus-comedy film in and as Doctor G. Speaking about his role, he said in a statement, “Doctor G is a script that I fell in love with instantly because it is super fresh. It is an extremely unique and innovative concept that will make you laugh and also make you ponder. I’m excited to don the doctor’s coat for the first time in my career and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts.” Also Read - Sana Khan Gets Special Gift From Husband Maulana Anas As One-Month Anniversary, Jokes About Gift Being ‘Udhar’

Well, this is the first time where the main protagonist will be seen essaying the role of a doctor in a Hindi film and it definitely leaves Ayushmann's fans excited. Anubhati, who is set to make her feature debut with the film shared, "I am stepping into my filmmaking journey with all my passion and this project has me thrilled to be on sets. I am looking forward to working with Junglee Pictures and the ever so versatile & talented Ayushmann. This film is definitely exciting because it appeals to both the younger & the family audiences equally."

Ayushmann also announced on Twitter with a picture of himself holding the script in his hand and captioned it, "Opening soon for consultation. #DoctorG @JungleePictures @anubhuti_k @Saurabhbharat @vishalwagh21 #SumitSaxena." (sic)

Ayushmann is excited about reuniting with Juglee added, “Junglee’s vision towards storytelling excites me. Their focus has always been towards high concept films which match with my thinking as an artist. We have had two very successful outings before and I’m hoping Doctor G will be a hat-trick of hits for us. Anubhuti’s vision for the film is mind-blowing and I’m sure it will be super fun to creatively collaborate with her.”

Earlier, he has collaborated with the same banner that owned the Box Office collections such as Badhaai Ho and Bareilly Ki Barfi.

