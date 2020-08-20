Actor Swara Bhasker is one of the most vocal person on social media. Unlike most movie celebrities who come out of their cocoon only to promote their upcoming films or other projects, Swara has constantly been supporting and ideating on issues that are important to us, and our country. Often, because she’s politically opinionated and never shies away from calling a spade a spade, many people think that Swara wants to join politics. In her latest interview with Firstpost, the actor debunked the same myth once and for all. Also Read - Swara Bhasker Supports Rhea Chakraborty's Decision of Moving SC Against 'Media Trial'

While talking about her new web-series Flesh, which is going to stream on Eros Now from August 21, Swara also talked about the immense criticism she is subjected to on a daily basis on social media, and how she just doesn't want to join politics. The popular actor said that she's a citizen of the country, has an opinion, and she wants to express it – that's the only reason she speaks. The actor said that she has got no ulterior motive of joining politics. "I really do see myself primarily as an actor. I never saw myself as an activist. Balancing these two things is a challenge. People think I want to join politics, which is not true. Why can't as a citizen I have an opinion?"

Swara has had aggressively spoken and acted against the Citizenship Amendment Bill last year. The actor said, "Just because I gave an opinion on something that would affect us all, like the CAA, why should it mean that I am joining politics and giving up my profession. Many think that there is some agenda. But why can't it just be that I genuinely, ideologically have a certain belief? Why do we want to deny our artists the right to be engaged in the world around them?"

She might have developed a thick skin against the trolling she receives on social media, but the actor says that she wishes no one goes through such kind of abuse in their lives. She said that it took her a lot of time to become used to such hatred and vicious trolling on the internet but she has learned to fight this machinery that’s only active to silence those who speak up.

So, no politics for Swara! Your thoughts?