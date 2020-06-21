Actor Salman Khan, who has been slammed on social media after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, has urged people to support the fan and family of the late actor, who committed suicide on June 14. Taking to Twitter, the Dabanng actor wrote, “A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant’s fans n not to go by the language and the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Was to Turn Producer With Vande Bharatam, Friend Sandip Ssingh Shares Poster

Mumbai Police confirmed Sushant’s death by hanging himself and stated that the actor’s death was caused by asphyxia, which was caused due to hanging. The reports states that he was suffering from clinical depression and has not seven films in six months. Many have alleged that the actor was being isolated by Bollywood’s influential people. Until now, Police have interrogated 14 people including Rhea Chakroborty, Mahesh Shetty, Ankita Lokhande, his father among others.

The Mumbai police have also written a letter to the leading production house, Yash Raj Films (YRF), asking for a copy of the contract to learn the nature of the contract the Chhichhore actor had with the production house and how many films he was to make with them.

A senior police officer told PTI, “Keeping in view the professional angle, police have started calling some prominent production houses for inquiry. As part of that, the police on Thursday sent a letter to Yash Raj Films, seeking details of all the contracts it had signed with the deceased actor. We have also asked for the copies of the contracts that Yash Raj Films had signed with the actor.”