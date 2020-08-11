Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat has been admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad and is in a critical condition. As per the report in SpotboyE, the director has suffered from Liver Cirrhosis in the past and has relapsed. His condition is said to be terminal. Also Read - Pratigya Actor Anupam Shyam Admitted to ICU After He Collapsed Post Dialysis, His Brother Seeks Financial Help

The filmmaker ventured into Bollywood in 2008 with the film Mumbai Meri Jaan and went on to helm critically acclaimed films such as Drishyam, Madaari, Fugay, Madaari, Force among others. He has also acted in John Abraham starrer Rocky Handsome. He has also acted in Bhavesh Joshi starring Harshvardhan Kapoor. He is also directing a project titled Darbadar that is scheduled for 2022 release.

His journey began with 2004 film Hava Aney Dey as an actor. He then went to spear in Marathi films such as Saatchya Aat Gharat and Dombivali Fast.

We wish him a speedy recovery!