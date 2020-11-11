Film producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in connection with a drug-recovery case, gets bail. The Mumbai court on Tuesday granted bail to Saeed on a personal bond of Rs 15,000. She was arrested by the NCB, Mumbai, on November 8 in the matter after conducting a search at the house of Nadiadwala. Firoz was also interrogated on the same. The NCB said that 10 gram of ganja was seized during the search, which was allegedly procured from one Wahid Abdul Kadir Sheikh. Also Read - Arjun Rampal Drugs Case Updates, November 09: Actor's Phone And Other Gadgets Seized, Summoned For Nov 11

The NCB has released a statement saying: "A team of NCB officials intercepted one Shabana Saeed, wife of Firoz A Nadiadwala, from her home and searched her house in presence of two independent witnesses. This is a follow-up operation in connection with a case wherein a total of 717.1 gram of ganja, 74.1 gm charas and 95.1 gm MD (commercial quantity) were seized, along with Rs 3,58,610 cash, and four people were arrested".

As per a report in TOI, Shabana was granted bail by additional chief judicial magistrate AH Kashiskar. Arguing for bail, her lawyer Ayaz Khan submitted before the court that it is a case of seizure of a small quantity of drugs. Shabana was not a drug peddler, but a consumer and the maximum punishment which she could get for the offense on conviction is one year, her lawyer said. He also told the court that she is separated from her husband and has to look after her children.

Earlier, after her arrest, an NCB official had said: “Saeed was issued a notice under section 67 of The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) and after recording her statement, she was placed under arrest on Sunday”.

Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala is known for his works in Welcome, Welcome Back, Phir Hera Pheri, Aan: Men At Work, Awara Paagal Deewana, Ghar Ho To Aisa to name a few.