Actor Kangana Ranaut is drawing flak on social media for stepping out in Mumbai without a face mask, amid rising cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra. The actor was spotted making her way to a dubbing studio and was spotted sans a mask. She refused to pose for the paparazzi at first but later posed for the shutterbugs for a moment before she entered the studio.

The video was shared on Instagram by one of the paparazzi but it did not go well with the netizens. Many pointed out that she stepped out without a mask. Actor Suyyash Rai also commented, "Duniya ko gyaan dene mei sabse aage khade ho jaate hain (They stand at the forefront to enlighten the world) ! Dumbness at its best !"

His wife Kishwer Merchant also commented, “She never is in a mask .. its not even ever in her hand ? How ?”

Fans also echoed similar comments. One user wrote, “Where is mask ma’am you always give gayan to other people.”

“Why is she not wearing a mask”, wrote another.

Another suggested, “Your guys shouldn’t click pics of celebs with no mask. For their own safety.”

In the past few days, many Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan tested positive for COVID-19. Maharashtra registered 57,074 cases, with Mumbai recording 11,206 cases.

The spike in coronavirus cases has made the Uddhav Thackeray government announce lockdown-like restrictions across the state from 8 pm on Monday (April 5). On weekends, a complete lockdown will be imposed. Late on Sunday, the state government said all shops except essential services would remain shut till the end of the month. Restaurants will be allowed to operate only takeaway and home delivery services during the daytime. Night curfew will also be imposed every day from 8 pm to 7 am, gathering of five or more persons will be prohibited during the daytime – 7 am to 8 pm- on weekdays.