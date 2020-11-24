Bhumi Pednekar starrer Durgamati, which was earlier titled ‘Durgavati’, shared yet another update on the horror-comedy film. The film’s much-anticipated trailer will be out tomorrow (November 25). The makers even shared the motion poster of the film where she can be seen clad in a red saree as she sits on a snake-shaped throne with trident in her hand. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Bhumi wrote, “It’s payback time! Get ready to meet Durgamati on prime on December 11. Trailer out tomorrow.” Also Read - Bhumi Pednekar's Film Now Renamed 'Durgamati The Myth', Actor Shares Spooky Poster

Check out the motion poster here:



On Monday, the makers of the film shared a brand new poster with the new title of the film. The post also reminded viewers of the release date of the film, December 11. In the poster, Bhumi can be seen stuck inside a mirror, clad in a saree teamed up with a nose ring, smokey eyes, and spread red tikka.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)



Last month, Bhumi shared a poster from the film where she can be seen sitting in front of a huge door. She captioned it, “What’s behind that door? You will know soon, Durgavati releasing worldwide, 11th December 2020 on Prime.”

Durgamati is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film Bhaagamathie. The film also features Arshad Warsi and Karan Kapadia. Durgamati revolves around the story of IAS officer Chanchala Reddy, who is imprisoned in a haunted house and eventually, things take a dramatic turn after she gets processed by a spirit.

The film has been presented by Cape of Good Films and Bhushan Kumar and is produced by Vikram Malhotra and is helmed by G Ashok. Starring as the main lead, Bhumi is once again teaming up with her Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star, Akshay Kumar. Akshay will be presenting the film along with Bhushan Kumar.