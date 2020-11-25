The makers have dropped the trailer of the Hindi film Durgamati starring Bhumi Pednekar, Jissshu Sengupta, Arshad Warsi, and Mahie Gill in important roles. The film shows Bhumi’s character named Chanchal being sent on a mission for which she has to live in a giant haunted haveli. As she spends a few days there, strange things start happening and Chanchal gets possessed by the ghost of Durgamati. The trailer shows a few scenes in which Chanchal is seen hitting herself with a nail and hammer and taking the Durgamati avatar later. Also Read - Durgamati Motion Poster Out: Bhumi Pednekar is Ready For 'Payback Time', Trailer To Release Tomorrow

The trailer seems to be promising an engaging storyline with some good performances. While Bhumi looks strong, the rest of the cast too leaves a lasting impression. Durgamati is the remake of the Telugu movie Bhaagamathie that featured Anushka Shetty in the titular role. Both the films are directed by G Ashok and it won't be a surprise if it ends up being a frame-to-frame copy of the original film. Watch the trailer here:

This is the first film that’s completely riding on Bhumi’s shoulders, giving the audience another opportunity to support a female-centric storyline that promises to be both entertaining and interesting. Earlier, talking about the same, the actor was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, “Durgavati (now Durgamati) is going to take me in horror space. It is the most challenging and special film for me, as it is for the first time, the responsibility will be on my shoulders. Durgavati is something I’m most pressured and excited about. Akshay sir is a genius, I respect him.”

Durgamati is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on December 11. The film is produced by Akshay’s Cape of Good Films, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra.