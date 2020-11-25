The Bhumi Pednekar starrer Durgamati The Myth’s trailer is out and the actor is seen in a never-seen-before avatar. The trailer has made netizens compare Bhumi’s performance with Anushka Shetty and they do not seem to be impressed. The Twitter users pointed out that Bhumi could not perform with that intensity as Anushka. Also Read - Ira Khan Dating Aamir Khan’s Fitness Coach Nupur Shikhare? Here’s What We Know So Far!

One user wrote, "I am sorry but @bhumipednekar is nowhere close to #AnushkaShetty… I am done with this copy paste culture. Be Inspired but not be a xerox… Feeling Ashamed to be a #Bollywood fan."

"Just realised this piece of crap #Durgamati is remake of anushka's #Bhaagamathie Man facepalmingMan facepalming u never gonna match #AnushkaShetty's intensity in your lifetime,so chill #BhumiPednekar. never gonna even click on trailers link.Face vomiting #DurgamatiTrailer #DurgamatiOnPrime", another tweeted.

Check out the tweets here:

Not at all impressed with #Durgamati #DurgamatiTrailer I guess none can bring that charm n magic created by @MsAnushkaShetty her title dialogue in #bagamathie was extra-ordinary and a goosebumps scene..#DurgamatiOnPrime is literally i laughed on it.. stop remakes #bollywood https://t.co/JZ33t0aMCx — Manikanta (@DizizMani) November 25, 2020

Bollywood is again ruining a masterpiece and #BhumiPednekar didn’t match #AnushkaShetty performance in #bhagamathee remake , better to dub original in hindi and release in theatres #Durgamati #DurgamatiOnPrime — Rohithsaitampara (@Rohithsaitampa1) November 25, 2020

I am done with this copy paste culture. Be Inspired but not be a xerox… Feeling Ashamed to be a #Bollywood fan. #DurgamatiTrailer#Durgamati #DurgamatiOnPrime #DurgamatiTheMyth — (@aarish4u) November 25, 2020

#Durgamati is everything that makes an intriguing horror thriller with loads of suspense & drama. I get a feel that this would be a relentless affair. @bhumipednekar is on fire, literally, and @ArshadWarsi is in a totally dramatic avtar, which is greathttps://t.co/LNIEM1Cbg2 — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) November 25, 2020



The trailer opens with Arshad Warsi, who essays the role of a politician named Ishwar Prasad, who has a clean reputation but appears to be involved in mysterious wrong acts. When priceless statues of deities start vanishing from temples, Mahie Gill and Jisshu Sengupta, who plays the role of police officers, investigate the matter. They bring up Chanchal Chauhan from the jail to dig up dust on Ishwar Prasad and then investigate her in Durgamati Haveli, where she even starts staying and experience paranormal activities. Chanchal continues to survive a series of frightful incidents till she opens a Pandora’s Box and gets completely possessed by the spirit of Durgamati.

Durgamati is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film Bhaagamathie. The film also features Arshad Warsi and Karan Kapadia. The film has been presented by Cape of Good Films and Bhushan Kumar and is produced by Vikram Malhotra and is helmed by G Ashok. Starring as the main lead, Bhumi is once again teaming up with her Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star, Akshay Kumar. Akshay will be presenting the film along with Bhushan Kumar.

The film will have a direct-to-OTT release on December 11 on Amazon Prime Video.