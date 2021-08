Meanwhile, on the work front, she has several projects in her pipeline including Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar, Kick 2 with Salman Khan, Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor, and Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati and Other Tollywood Actors Summoned By ED In Drugs Case