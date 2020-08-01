Eid al-Adha, the holy festival of Muslims around the world is being celebrated today across the world. Bollywood celebrities also took to their social media handle to wish fans on the auspicious occasion. From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan, celebrities have flooded the internet with their wishes and pictures from the holy day. Also Read - Eid 2020: Rohit Sharma to Irfan Pathan; How Cricketers Wished Fans on Eid-Al-Adha | SEE POSTS

Salman Khan took to Instagram to share his photo where he can be seen covering his face with a cloth and captioned it, “Eid Mubarak”. Also Read - Eid al-Adha 2020: Best Bakr Eid Mubarak SMS Messages, WhatsApp, GIF, Facebook Quotes to Wish Your Loved Ones

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan shared a silhouette photo of AbRam Khan and captioned it, “Eid Mubarak to everyone. May this day and actually every day bring peace happiness and health to all your loved ones. Everyone give yourself a self hug. (sic)”

Eid Mubarak to everyone. May this day and actually everyday bring peace happiness and health to all your loved ones. Everyone give yourself a self hug. pic.twitter.com/SQk67RO0sV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 1, 2020



Amitabh Bachchan wished fans as he battles from COVID-19 at Nanavati Hospital. He tweeted, “T 3612 – Eid al Adha ..Mubarak.”

T 3612 – Eid al Adha ..Mubarak 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XCtKFfO3Gd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 1, 2020



Priyanka also wished fans and posted a message on Instagram stories, “#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating all over the world. Hope it brings us blessings, happiness & peace.”

Check out all the celebrities’ wishes here:

View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarak! A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Aug 1, 2020 at 2:14am PDT

Eid Mubarak to All!