Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the defamation case filed by lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar against her. Sharing a tweet of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut announcing the same, the Manikarnika actor wrote, “Ek thi sherni… aur bhediyon ka jhund (there once was a lioness… and a pack of wolves). (sic)” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Shares Her Weight Gain Journey and Moments Of Despair

The politician tweeted, “Lyricist Javed Akhtar files criminal complaint against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for making defamatory statements on national and international television. The complaint has been filed before the Metropolitan Magistrate at Andheri, Mumbai. (sic)” Also Read - Drug Case in SSR Death: Deepika Padukone’s Manager Karishma Prakash Who Was Untraceable, Reaches NCB Office For Interrogation

In the complaint, Javed said that the actor made ‘baseless comments’ that damaged his reputation. He alleged that Kangana dragged his name while referring to a ‘privilege club’ in Bollywood that excluded Sushant Singh Rajput and her in the Hindi film industry. He has further asked for proceedings against Kangana on the basis of the video that has garnered views in lakhs on various online platforms.

Javed Akhtar will have to verify to the court that the complaint has been filed by him. The verification of the complaint is still pending. Javed’s advocate, Niranjan Mundargi refused to divulge details of the complaint. He has asked for a defamation case to be registered against Kangana Ranaut under IPC sections 499 and 500.

Meanwhile, Kangana has been also accused f spreading communal hatred, using offensive language and making derogatory comments against Bollywood and Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in their tweets and interviews. The complainant has also alleged that both Kangana and Rangoli have been speaking ill about the media too.