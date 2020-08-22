After Aditya Roy Kapur left Mohit Suri‘s Ek Villain 2, actor Arjun Kapoor has come on the board to join the cast of the popular action franchise. The latest report in Mumbai Mirror reveals that Arjun has given his nod for the role that was earlier being played by Aditya and he requires to rigorously work on his body to fit into the character. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor is Malaika Arora's 'Sunshine' in a Beautiful Birthday Special Post on Instagram

Ek Villain 2 is a face-off between Arjun and John Abraham who plays the other lead role in the film. Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria are seen in important roles and they are also expected to perform some splendid action. As part of his preparation, Arjun will have to achieve a 'ripped body look' and he has to go for at least a two-months strict workout regime to do that.

The daily quoted a source close to the film saying, "He has two-three different looks in the film, with the key one being a ripped physique. He will be hitting the gym rigorously for the next few months to work on his body. The story focuses on a confrontation between two powerful personalities."

Mohit has got big plans for the film and he’s looking out to shoot it overseas and mount huge action sequences there. The recce will begin next month when he flies off to the places where the impact of the pandemic has already subsided. Meanwhile, Ek Villain 2 will feature Arjun opposite Tara and John with Disha.

