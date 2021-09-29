Mumbai: John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor starrer Ek Villain Returns will be releasing in theatres on the occasion of Eid in 2022. On Wednesday, the makers of the movie announced that it will be released on July 8, 2022. Ek Villain Returns is being jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. The film is directed by Mohit Suri and also stars Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.Also Read - Arjun Kapoor’s Lifestyle: From His Eating Habits To His Core Workout Schedule, A Sneak Peek Into His Life | Watch

The first shooting schedule of Ek Villain Returns was held in March this year and was shot between Disha Patani and John Abraham. The shooting was then halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The second schedule began in July between Tara and Arjun in Goa. Back then, Tara took to social media and had shared a behind-the-camera picture from the sets of the movie. “Villain Mode On! #EkVillainReturns shoot resumes,” she had written.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Ek Villain Returns is the sequel of the 2014 film Ek Villain which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. The movie revolved around the story of a criminal whose terminally ill wife was murdered by a serial killer.